BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$34.77 and last traded at C$34.70. Approximately 133,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 148,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.66.
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.48.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.