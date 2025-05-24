BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,419,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,066,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,526,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 764,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In other news, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $36,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,527.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $307,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,600. This represents a 14.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 1.3%

LKFN stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.58. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.03.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $90.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

