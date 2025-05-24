BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Stock Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRC. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $949.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $163.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.84 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.08%. Equities research analysts predict that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

