BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 927.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. BTIG Research began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 0.2%

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.36.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.03%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -822.86%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

