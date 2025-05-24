BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $591,000 Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,799 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Avnet were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 11,848.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,623,000 after buying an additional 2,816,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $52,924,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,676,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Avnet by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after acquiring an additional 180,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Avnet by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 151,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $772,252.80. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Avnet Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ AVT opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

