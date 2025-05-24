BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $608,000 Stock Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 302.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,132,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,513,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 141,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the period.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Northeast Bank stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.60. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $110.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.48.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBN

Northeast Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.