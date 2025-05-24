BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

