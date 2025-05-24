BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases New Stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Get Ouster alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,634,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,416,000 after purchasing an additional 155,736 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Ouster by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,094,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 235,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 602,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 320,742 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster Trading Down 1.2%

OUST stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity at Ouster

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $65,192.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 220,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,364.88. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,099 shares of company stock worth $90,460. 7.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OUST. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital raised Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ouster

Ouster Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.