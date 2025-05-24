BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Alexander’s were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alexander’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s stock opened at $213.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.18. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $251.63.

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.16%.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

