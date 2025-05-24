BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,148,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Browne purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $147,968. The trade was a 357.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Snyder purchased 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $74,959.29. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,312.81. The trade was a 165.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,303. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $456.27 million, a PE ratio of -426.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

