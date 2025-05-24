BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOKF. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average is $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $121.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $500.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.86 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BOK Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

