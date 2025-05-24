Bowie Capital Management LLC Sells 22,240 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bowie Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 443,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,240 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.2% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $97,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 70,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 101,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 44,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $200.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $1,373,869.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,310,053.50. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,749 shares of company stock worth $24,197,235. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

