Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

BWMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

BWMN opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.24. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

