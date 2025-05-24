Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,472,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,524 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3,234.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,588,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,777 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,106,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,590 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,338,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,263,000 after buying an additional 564,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,480,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,687,000 after buying an additional 324,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -147.52%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

