Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bruker alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Bruker by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 1,093.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Down 2.3%

BRKR stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRKR

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.