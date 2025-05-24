Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74. Bruker has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Bruker by 115.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 366,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

