Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$67.99 and last traded at C$67.95. Approximately 8,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 14,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.71.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$62.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.71.
Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.
