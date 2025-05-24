Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,749 shares of company stock valued at $24,197,235. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $200.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.05 and a 200 day moving average of $208.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.