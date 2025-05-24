Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $80.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

