CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.80 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

CarParts.com Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $147.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.14 million.

Institutional Trading of CarParts.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,249,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 675,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 399,901 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

