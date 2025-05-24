Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 11,102.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Carter’s by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.80.

CRI stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $291.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

