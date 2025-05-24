CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

CAVA stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.35 and a beta of 3.28.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $887,351.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,858,810.61. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

