Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 14,098 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 654,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 140,804 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PBF Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,378,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after buying an additional 50,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,344,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.7%

PBF Energy stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,249,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,049,959.60. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 331,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,180 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. UBS Group raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

