Cetera Investment Advisers Has $936,000 Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 819.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $156.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.85. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $281.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.69.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $684.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.88%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

