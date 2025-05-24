ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Position Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,747 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 2,808,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,859,000 after acquiring an additional 194,219 shares in the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ChampionX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.52.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $864.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

