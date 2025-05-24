Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at National Bankshares

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.47% from the company’s previous close.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$11.15 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.50 and a 12 month high of C$12.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02.

In other Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund news, Senior Officer Scott William Rook acquired 12,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,054.48. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery acquired 60,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.14 per share, with a total value of C$556,817.94. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.