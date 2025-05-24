Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 805.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $122.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.71. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $136.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.45 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

CPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

