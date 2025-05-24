CIBC Lowers VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$5.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORAGet Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FORA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price target on VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.45.

VerticalScope Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of TSE FORA opened at C$4.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.21. VerticalScope has a 52-week low of C$3.97 and a 52-week high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of C$63.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of -0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at VerticalScope

In other VerticalScope news, Director Rob Laidlaw acquired 61,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,002.50. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $303,871. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

