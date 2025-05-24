CIBC Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$155.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$146.00 to C$155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNR. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$180.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$159.43.

TSE:CNR opened at C$144.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$139.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$145.29. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$130.02 and a 52 week high of C$174.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$141.56 per share, with a total value of C$91,308.14. Also, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$136.62 per share, with a total value of C$199,600.80. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

