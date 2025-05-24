CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 229.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,653 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of CNA Financial worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNA opened at $46.94 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. Wall Street Zen cut CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other CNA Financial news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $637,338.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,524.72. This trade represents a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Steven James sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $242,475.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,302.65. The trade was a 15.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

