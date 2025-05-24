Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 108,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

