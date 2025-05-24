Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,220 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.13% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Community Healthcare Trust

In other news, Director Cathrine Cotman purchased 3,000 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,861 shares in the company, valued at $408,023.10. The trade was a 14.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of CHCT opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.72 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -606.45%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

