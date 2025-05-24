CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $25.16. 1,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CompX International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

CompX International Stock Down 1.3%

CompX International Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $309.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompX International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CompX International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CompX International by 476.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CompX International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,642,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

