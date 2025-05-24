CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRWV. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $102.74 on Thursday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,023.20. The trade was a 63.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,440. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.