Cormark Cuts Earnings Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.96. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities set a C$81.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$82.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$76.64.

BNS opened at C$71.69 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$60.68 and a 12-month high of C$80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 67.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

