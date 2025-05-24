Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

CFR opened at $126.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $94.09 and a twelve month high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $560.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.57 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson acquired 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,659.10. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,876.85. This trade represents a 50.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 122,282.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $69,591,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 518,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,359,000 after purchasing an additional 403,387 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $46,223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,814,000 after purchasing an additional 305,921 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

