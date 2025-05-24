D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 240,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $25.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

