Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Stock Position Trimmed by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dayforce by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dayforce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,659,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,800,000 after buying an additional 667,065 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dayforce by 18,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 660,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after buying an additional 657,013 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dayforce by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 567,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,228,000 after buying an additional 371,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dayforce by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,544,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,191,000 after buying an additional 273,031 shares in the last quarter.

Dayforce stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 520.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89. Dayforce Inc has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $82.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAY shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen raised Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

In other Dayforce news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,423.68. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,606.56. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

