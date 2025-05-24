Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 484,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DENN. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2,820.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,665,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,138,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 568,266 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 274,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,559,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 267,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,265,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 251,874 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 4.77%. Denny’s’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn acquired 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 113,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,423.28. This represents a 9.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

