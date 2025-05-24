Desjardins Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$17.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.61% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.54.
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.