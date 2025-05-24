Deutsche Bank AG Buys 7,495 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $19,244,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,639,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2,567.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 215,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 207,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 201,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 195,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $41,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,099.20. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,454 shares of company stock worth $553,030. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 1.3%

CSTL opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.84 million, a P/E ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 1.19. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $87.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.