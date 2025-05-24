Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

