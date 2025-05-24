East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.85.
East West Bancorp Stock Performance
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.
East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.
Insider Activity at East West Bancorp
In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,941,851.33. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,478 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
