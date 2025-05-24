EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,737,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,594,000 after buying an additional 88,488 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,853 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,992,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,417,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

SATS stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.83. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

