Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 320,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 62,736 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.43 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ECVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

