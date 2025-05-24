Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Barclays

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of EQNR opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $29.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

