Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for 8X8 FY2026 Earnings

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 8X8 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 8X8’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for 8X8’s FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $209.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 8X8 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in 8X8 by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,289,476 shares in the company, valued at $31,865,531.48. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,678 shares of company stock worth $562,412. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

