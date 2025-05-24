Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Belite Bio Q1 Earnings

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Belite Bio in a report released on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Belite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLTE opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -54.95 and a beta of -1.48.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Belite Bio by 43.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Belite Bio by 7,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Belite Bio by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.