Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for STX Q1 Earnings

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Seagate Technology in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $99.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.37.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ STX opened at $112.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.32. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 10,446 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,135,584.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,654.28. This represents a 45.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,856 shares of company stock worth $11,202,861. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.