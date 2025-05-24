Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BIO FY2027 Earnings

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $9.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.27. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.81 per share.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.40.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $224.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.42. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $215.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $3,285,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

